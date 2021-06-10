Charlotte County Community Services designed an exercise program to make walking more exciting.
With the Walking Fitness Club, participants are encouraged to exercise and socialize, all while getting to know local parks.
Port Charlotte's Harold Avenue Regional Park walking group has nine members with room for more.
CCCS Recreation Specialist Paul Burdziakowski created the group in January to make local walkers less lonely.
"I came up with this program because a lot of times before I started work, I would come in a half hour early and I'll walk like two or three laps around the facility because most of my job involves sitting at a desk," said Burdziakowski.
Burdziakowski considered programs from other recreation centers, but wanted to start a more flexible program.
"It's here, it's free, it's outdoors," he said. "Everyone is from the area and just met each other here."
Participant Audrey Beaver and her husband, Rick, joined after moving to the area.
"We didn't know anybody here, and we both just retired so were looking for things to do," said Audrey.
Local Mary Bochkarov and her daughter enjoy getting outside and meeting new people.
"I like to live an active lifestyle," she said. "Before joining this group, I was always trying to find different parks to go walking and jogging. Then when I heard about this group, I thought this was fun."
Bochkarov has been an active member of the group for months now.
"You get to socialize with somebody instead of just being alone," said Bochkarov. "And sometimes, my little one decides to bike with us."
"As a county recreation staff member I keep track of everyone's laps and miles and keep it posted on a board for everyone to see. Every two sessions, or seven weeks, we do a raffle with all the participants and one person is awarded a prize donated by local business sponsors," said Burdziakowski.
One of the regular walkers has in total walked more than 120 miles since the program started on Jan. 28.
Burdziakowski has also incorporated book club activities into the group, where members may read a portion of a chosen book and discuss it on the walk.
The group at Harold Avenue Regional Park walks from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Harold Avenue Regional Park on various days. Days are to be determined based on participant consensus.
Harold Avenue Regional Park is located at 23400 Harold Ave.
For more information, call 941-627-1074 or visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Participating parks include Bayshore Live Oak Park, Centennial Park, Franz Ross Park, Gilchrist Park, Harbour Heights Park, Harold Avenue Regional Park, Hathaway Park, Port Charlotte Beach Park and South County Regional Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.