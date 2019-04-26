The 72 animals confiscated from a Port Charlotte home last week are now in the custody of Charlotte County Animal Control.
Judge John Burns allowed Elizabeth Smock to keep the animals remaining at her house, which include between 25 and 50 rats and eight pigs.
For the next six months, Animal Control will be able to come to her house unannounced to check on the condition of the animals, and she is not allowed to obtain any additional animals during that time.
Officer Reannon Juergensen showed photos of the animals and veterinarian records describing their health conditions, which included upper respiratory infections, skin issues, and intestinal diseases. Treatment for one particular cat had already cost more than $12,000.
One cat had been found deceased at the home, and another had to be euthanized. Others were recovering at the Animal Welfare League, where they will continue treatment and now will eventually be able to be adopted into new homes.
Smock told the judge she had gotten in over her head, but her house was normally in much better condition than it was the day Animal Control seized the animals. She said she was “very distraught” to learn about the death of her cat Karma, which had previously been healthy.
She said she had been seeking veterinary care for other animals, but had been waiting for some additional money to come through her side business.
“I don’t understand what more I could have possibly done,” she said after leaving the hearing crying. “I did what the vet was telling me to do.”
She had already surrendered 38 animals to the department but hoped to get back seven cats as well as some of the reptiles and rodents after beginning to improve the condition of her home.
Officer Juergensen told the judge she did not believe Smock had the capabilities to care for the animals. She said she believed Smock had financial issues preventing her from getting proper treatment for the animals and was trying home remedies, which were not working.
Judge Burns seemed shocked by many of the photos, stating some of them were hard to look at, even as a former prosecutor.
“Based on common sense, those photographs show significant health issues that did not manifest themselves recently,” he said.
He ruled in the county’s favor, though he granted Smock the ability to keep the animals which were left at home after Juergensen said she believed Smock would be capable of caring for them.
