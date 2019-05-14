It’s a budding industry.
Port Charlotte’s first medical marijuana dispensary, VidaCann, opened its doors Tuesday at 1100 El Jobean Road, Unit 112.
The location offers flower, tinctures, capsules, vapes and concentrate syringes to registered medical marijuana patients.
“Southwest Florida just hasn’t had access,” said Peyton Mosely, VidaCann’s vice president of product development. “Patients don’t have to drive two hours to Walgreens, they shouldn’t have to drive two hours to get cannabis.”
More than 1,200 residents in Charlotte County are registered as medical marijuana patients, according to Mosely.
This is VidaCann’s ninth location in Florida.
In celebration, VidaCann will be offering 20% off all in-store purchases Friday. The store is also offering free delivery to first-time patients.
Store owners are hoping to plan education and community outreach events with patients and doctors alike.
“A lot of pharmaceutical products come along with side effects,” Mosely said. “People are looking for natural options.”
“It’s definitely a welcome thing,” said Dr. Dan Smith, an anesthesiologist who operates Liberate Medical Marijuana Physician Centers in Port Charlotte.
Many of Smith’s patients are hesitant to drive far to pick up their medicinal cannabis. “Fortunately a lot of the companies have delivery,” Smith said, “but that’s only beneficial when they know what they want.”
With a local store, patients will be able to discuss with dispensary workers what they should try to ease their symptoms.
The store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Another dispensary, Curaleaf, is slated to open this summer, according to a statement from the company.
That dispensary, which will be located at 1932 Kings Highway, was originally planned to open in the spring, according to spokesperson Michelle Terrell, but the opening has been delayed due to holdups in the design process. An exact grand opening date has not been scheduled.
