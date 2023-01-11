PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County is going the extra step to protect sea turtles by hiring a trapper to cut down on predators.

A recent sea turtle nest count showed there were 2,020 nests in 2022, compared with 1,800 the previous year, according to Jamie Scudera, project manager for the county's Parks and Natural Resources. She shared the information recently with the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.


Shorebirds

Alexandria Grant, left, environmental specialist for Charlotte County Community Services, and environmentalist Suzanne Derheimer are pictured on Palm Island doing shorebird surveys and mitigation area maintenance.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments