Alexandria Grant, left, environmental specialist for Charlotte County Community Services, and environmentalist Suzanne Derheimer are pictured on Palm Island doing shorebird surveys and mitigation area maintenance.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County is going the extra step to protect sea turtles by hiring a trapper to cut down on predators.
A recent sea turtle nest count showed there were 2,020 nests in 2022, compared with 1,800 the previous year, according to Jamie Scudera, project manager for the county's Parks and Natural Resources. She shared the information recently with the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
Sea turtle nesting and hatching season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.
Hurricane Ian did not cause damage to the nests as was feared, but both sea turtles and shorebirds, which also lay eggs in the sand, face dangers other than the weather: predators that devour their eggs.
"We have hired a part-time coastal trapper" to deal with the threat, Scudera told the board.
The county already has a trapper specializing in wild hogs.
The USDA gave approval for the coastal trapper whose "focus will only be in areas of predation issues," she said.
Alexandria Grant, environmental specialist for the county, said in an interview that Charlotte County ended its sea turtle nesting season with a "record-breaking number of nests." Charlotte is home to three out of five species found in the state, she added.
Breaking down the count, Grant said there was a total of 1,932 loggerhead nests and 88 green turtle nests on all of the county's beaches.
The coastal trapper will allow the county to "meet our permit requirements on Palm Island at our mitigation area before shorebird nesting season starts," she said.
"Our most common predators we see on the shoreline that affect our shorebirds and sea turtle nests are coyotes, bobcats, yellow crowned night herons and armadillos," Grant said.
"Sometimes the predators almost tag-team sea turtle nests," she added. "We've seen where armadillos will dig up a sea turtle nest and feast on it, only to have a coyote come in right behind it to finish eating what the armadillo didn't."
Coyotes are also on the barrier islands, as they can swim, Grant said.
"We plan on using our USDA trapper to help with predator control on all of our beaches all throughout the nesting season," she said.
The trapper will be out at Stump Pass State Park and Palm Island at the county's mitigation site throughout the season, "depending on how bad predation gets," Grant said.
However, the trapper won't be trapping the yellow crowned night herons and another predator, domestic dogs.
"Even though dogs are not authorized on Charlotte County-owned and operated beaches, we do recognize that people like to bring their dogs to other beaches in the area," she said.
"Dogs are viewed as predators to both shorebirds and sea turtles," she said, adding that county staff "is working hard to educate people that dogs are viewed as predators to both shorebirds and sea turtles, so please keep them leashed and away from staked and roped-off areas."
Humans are another threat, Grant said.
"Charlotte County coastal staff has been working hard to ensure all of the barrier island residents and businesses in the sea turtle lighting zone meet sea turtle code with their windows and exterior lighting."
The county has been educating the public about why they shouldn't use any sort of artificial lights, such as cell phones or flashlights, on the beach during nesting season.
"Artificial lighting can cause both adult and hatching disorientations, which is when the turtles get turned around trying to make it back to the ocean," she said.
At the Parks & Recreation advisory board meeting, Scudera said local hardware stores in Englewood have set up displays showing which kind of lighting should be used for homes at the beach.
