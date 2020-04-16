Add the Stone Crabs minor league baseball team to the list of tenants getting a break on rent during the national state of emergency.
Charlotte County commissioners agreed Tuesday to grant a waiver of at least part of the $40,000 annual rent at the Charlotte Sports Park on State Road 776.
Make sure the first quarter rent check that they already sent doesn’t bounce, Commissioner Chris Constance instructed county staff before voting yes.
Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked evictions of residential tenants during the coronavirus shutdown, but did not protect commercial tenants.
The vote allows the county administrator to negotiate some abatement of the rent with the team owners, listed as CBI-Rays, LLC.
“(T)he CBI-Rays, LLC cannot field a team or conduct games in the Charlotte Sports Park due to federal and state declarations of emergency related to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the county resolution states. “(T)he Board of County Commissioners of Charlotte County, Florida, deems a temporary abatement to be in the best interests of the health, life and safety of Charlotte County residents and visitors.”
Commissioners also authorized rent abatement for nonprofits that use the county’s Family Services Center on Gibralter Drive. The county included the requests from six of the eight nonprofits, whose rents total $4,170 a month.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County wrote: “We would ask for a waiver for the following reasons:
• Loss of revenue
• Significant decrease in contributions
• We are continuing to pay our entire staff
• We are providing virtual services to our kids
• We are serving dinners to kids (drive thru) 3 times per week.”
