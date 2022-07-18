PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Republican Party is distancing itself from a recent ad placed by a Republican-aligned club.
Gene Murtha, chairman of the Charlotte County GOP, cited a recent ad by the Charlotte County Republican Liberty Caucus announcing the endorsement of several candidates for local offices.
“Our primary concern with the ad was that it could confuse the voters," Murtha said in an email statement. "There was no disclaimers noting that they are not affiliated with either the local party or the Republican Party of Florida nor was there any funding disclosure.”
The endorsements include Dave Kalin and Tom Sullivan for the Charlotte County Commission, Jim Barber for the Charlotte County Public School Board, and Robert Hancik for the Punta Gorda Airport Authority.
Barber is also listed as the vice chair of the county Republican Liberty Caucus.
The ad in question was seen on several recent editions of The Daily Sun, with the phrase "Conscience of the Republican Party."
That phrase is a well-known tagline for the national Republican Liberty Caucus, an advocacy group that supports libertarian-leaning positions within the Republican Party.
Bob White, a Brevard County resident who is chairman for the RLC of Florida, said the Charlotte County RLC is a recent but vibrant addition to the state organization and is operating in standard fashion.
"I'm delighted to see that they've made endorsements," White said Monday.
The caucus is not an arm of the Republican Party, he noted, but an independent organization, similar to the National Federation of Republican Women.
These organizations regularly do endorse candidates in primaries, while the executive committees of county parties prefer to avoid taking sides.
White said that the goal of the RLC, broadly speaking, is to return the Republican Party to its "Jeffersonian roots."
Since the Charlotte County RLC was charted last August, White said this may be the first time Charlotte County is seeing such an endorsement — which may have taken some people by surprise.
Murtha said he wanted to be sure that voters knew that the Charlotte County RLC is distinct from the county GOP.
All the listed offices are likely to be decided in the Republican primary, since only Republicans have declared themselves as candidates. The primary will be open in Charlotte County, however, allowing non-Republicans to vote in the Republican primary.
The Charlotte County Trump Club announced its own endorsements last Thursday, all of which matched the Charlotte County RLC endorsements.
"Mr. Kalin will make sure that his decisions are always in the best interests of this county," the announcement read.
The club also credited Sullivan's background in finance and Barber's support for "parents' involvement in children's education" in their respective races.
The announcement also said that Hancik has "proved himself to be the county's choice" in the Airport Authority race, according to club representatives Cathy Bateman and Cindie King.
