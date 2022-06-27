Charlotte County Government offices and facilities will follow these schedules on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day:
Charlotte County government business offices, including Charlotte County Administration Center – Closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
The Utilities Department (water & sewer) customer service will be closed. You can still pay your bill using our convenient electronic billing which can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage collection – No collection service on Monday, July 4. Collection will be one day later than usual through the week with Friday customers being serviced on Saturday.
Transfer stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – Closed.
Zemel Road Landfill – Open.
Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services Offices – Closed.
Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.
Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.
Libraries:
Mid-County Regional Library – Closed.
Port Charlotte Public Library – Closed.
Englewood Charlotte Public Library – Closed.
Punta Gorda Charlotte Library – Closed.
Skate Parks:
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park – Closed.
Recreation Centers:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Centennial Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Closed.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Tringali Park Recreation Center – Closed.
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center – Open.
Pools:
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool – Open.
Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – Open.
South County Regional Park Pool – Open.
Centennial Park Pool – Open.
Charlotte County Transit – Closed.
All Human Services Offices – Closed.
Fire & EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
