Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe will speak on the current pandemic crisis in a Facebook Live broadcast at 10 a.m. today.

Pepe will review the latest coronavirus information, including local case counts, testing sites and personal protection guidance on the Charlotte County, Florida Government Facebook page. Staff from the county’s Joint Information Center will answer questions in the Facebook livestream comment sections. They will also provide links to sources of information, including the state Department of Health COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, as well as information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County commissioners in recent weeks instructed county staff to increase these emergency health updates to the public to once a week, even though commission meetings that allow public comment are every other week. Pepe also presents an update to commissioners at those meetings.

The presentation is provided by Charlotte County TV.


