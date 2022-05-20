PUNTA GORDA — A group of about 20 came to Centennial Bank to watch a CEO and an attorney start a fire.
Being burnt were mortgage documents of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, which made its final payment in October.
The nonprofit's property is at 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte.
Because of the pandemic, the mortgage-burning celebration was delayed until Thursday night.
"When we made the final payment, we ran to the bank," Charlotte County Homeless Coalition CEO Tina Figliuolo said.
Figliuolo, along with past board president and Coalition emeritus Mark Martella, lit the paperwork over a steel bucket in the courtyard outside the bank's entrance.
Some clapped and cheered as flames licked into the air, turning the documents to ash.
Figliuolo gave a history of the fundraising, and told how much the staff and board members have achieved from when she started working at the nonprofit 14 years ago.
The mortgage amount was some $1 million.
"Somebody said we would get it to zero," Figliuolo said, admitting she was a bit skeptical.
Martella said in 2012 when the Homeless Coalition's mortgage was about $860,000, the board came up with the idea of having 850 people pledge $87 a month for one year.
They became known as members of the Freedom Club.
Martella told the crowd that in 2012 when he heard about the Freedom Club, he thought it was "a crazy idea."
His opinion has changed since then, he said. He told the gathering that crazy ideas might be worth a try.
The Freedom Club, whose members and donations were mentioned on the Homeless Coalition's social media page, "caught the attention of a private foundation," Martella said.
That was the Pat Moran Foundation, which donated $20,000 a year for a half-decade, he said.
"In 2020, they said: 'We want you to pay this off,' Martella said.
Martella said the foundation promised to match some $200,000 if the Homeless Coalition could come up with the other half of the remaining debt.
Figliuolo said small fundraising events raised as much as $17,000, but then the pandemic hit.
The Pat Moran Foundation gave the Homeless Coalition an additional year to raise the remaining half of the mortgage amount due.
Finally, that day came last October.
"It's a huge moment a long time coming," Martella said Thursday.
Figliuolo acknowledged all those who made the payoff possible.
"Over 191 donors contributed to this plus 87 Freedom Club members," Figliuolo said. "This has truly allowed us to put $45,000 every year back into the program."
She said the money saved will be used to expand the Homeless Coalition's services.
Afterward, those gathered enjoyed a buffet and beverages.
As the group mingled, the smell of smoke lingered in the air — a reminder of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition's success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.