As coronavirus cases rise in Charlotte County, all three hospitals agreed to provide the new monoclonal antibody treatment when it arrives, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
The state Department of Health told counties to start surveying local hospitals and health providers in preparation for COVID-19 vaccines as well as for new treatments to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, Pepe told the Sun. The hospitals all responded that they currently have sufficient supplies to deliver the vaccines, when they arrive. More immediately, however, the hospitals are willing to take on the job of delivering a new outpatient treatment that President Donald Trump received when he fell ill with COVID-19 in October.
"We really have great partners," Pepe said of the hospitals: Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
The first 30,000 doses of a monoclonal antibody by Regeneron are now being shipped out to the nation, according to MedPage Today. As Regeneron produces more, the federal government will dole it out to states based on how many recent COVID-19 cases they reported and how many are currently hospitalized. A similar drug by Eli Lilly began distribution two weeks ago in small numbers.
Providing this new treatment to patients is considered a logistical nightmare, according to STATnews. Hospitals can't charge for the drug, although they could charge for administration. It must be given intravenously, which means more staff and space. Also, these drugs are now recommended only for people with mild to moderate illness, and not for severely ill victims of COVID-19. So it becomes an outpatient treatment. Finally, hospitals must decide who among the less sick should get the infusion, and how to deliver the infusion without spreading COVID-19. Currently, Tampa General is limiting their doses to highest risk but non-hospitalized COVID-infected people who are overweight and on immune suppressing medications.
But hospitals across the country are reaching capacity and need to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. On Tuesday, only six of 51 intensive care beds were available in Charlotte County.
Sometime after these new drugs arrive, health officials anticipate the first batch of vaccines will be distributed. Pepe is anticipating vaccines supplies to take off early in the new year.
One of the first vaccines — by Pfizer — requires storage at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. No facility in the county has equipment to handle that kind of storage currently, Pepe told the commission.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said private sector members, whom he did not name, are willing to join with the county and state to purchase super cold storage equipment. The equipment could be made available for regional use, he said. Initial cost estimates were $100,000, Truex said, although Pepe later told the Sun it might be much cheaper.
Pepe also said the Pfizer vaccine can be kept in regular freezers for a few days after it has been prepared in syringes. That could ease distribution logistics.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo warned that buying equipment for one particular vaccine might prove to be premature.
"If you make an investment, we may not not be able to get the product," he said.
The first vaccines will go to health care workers and first responders, Pepe said, according to national policy. The most vulnerable after that are likely to be people in nursing homes, he said.
Vaccinating these health care workers and nursing home residents would address Charlotte County's biggest problems. The county's death rate has topped the state and national levels throughout most of the pandemic due to the county being one of the oldest in the country. The county's nursing homes had gotten control of the situation by the summer, Pepe said, but a modest increase in staff infections in mid-October has led to a big spike in resident infections in the last few weeks of November, Pepe said. About 120 people in the county's nursing home facilities are now diagnosed with COVID-19, he said, and there have been no deaths in the newest patients. Also, they are less likely to be hospitalized than they were when the pandemic began this spring.
Nursing homes are doubling down on how many staff or contractors work in different departments or facilities, Pepe said.
