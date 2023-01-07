PORT CHARLOTTE — Nine county residents have died as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to the Medical Examiner's office.
Of those nine deaths, two were determined to be directly linked to the hurricane itself.
The District 22 Medical Examiner's Office, which covers Charlotte County, shared a list of the nine examinations conducted before Dec. 31 for hurricane-related deaths.
District 22 Director Penny Fulton also clarified how some of the deaths listed were designated as "natural" causes.
"Some deaths are natural but are considered as indirectly related to the hurricane due to the circumstances surrounding their death, such as inability to receive treatment or care," Fulton said in an email to The Daily Sun.
The two direct deaths came from a 90-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman.
According to the examiner's office, the 96-year-old was trapped under a parked car due to winds and rising water during the storm. Her cause of death was listed as drowning.
The 90-year-old's listed cause of death, previously reported in October, was a brain hemorrhage caused by a fall during the storm.
Among indirect deaths, one 72-year-old man was determined to have suffered from lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; during the storm, power to his oxygen machine was interrupted, which led to his death.
Another man, aged 79, also lost power to his oxygen machine and died as a result. He also suffered from COPD, as well as asbestosis.
Two people — a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman — were dialysis patients who were unable to access treatment during and after the storm.
A 78-year-old man suffered from heart disease and was unable to make use of CPAP treatment due to power outages after the storm.
An 83-year-old man, whose body was found outdoors after the hurricane, was determined to have died from a combination of cardiovascular disease and exposure to the elements.
Finally, days after Hurricane Ian, a 72-year-old man was cleaning up debris when he fell out of his kayak and spent 20 minutes submerged in elevated water. He ultimately died from drowning, according to the medical examiner's office.
Deaths caused by traffic accidents, in cases where signs had been dislodged by the hurricane, did not appear to be on the list of hurricane-related deaths as of Dec. 31.
In the most recent death toll by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 144 deaths across the state were attributable to Hurricane Ian.
Of that number, 67 were reported out of Lee County, accounting for roughly 46% of deaths.
Sarasota County has reported approximately 10 deaths, while DeSoto County so far has only recorded one — 81-year-old Miguel Albor Villafuerte, who was found in a previously flooded field and whose death was ruled to be "probable drowning."
