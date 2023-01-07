Englewood's Mobile Gardens

Parts of Charlotte County, including Englewood’s Mobile Gardens senior community, sustained catastrophic damage as Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast Sept. 28. The county's official death toll attributed to the hurricane stands at nine people.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE — Nine county residents have died as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

Of those nine deaths, two were determined to be directly linked to the hurricane itself.


