National Guardsmen from Palm Coast, Florida, load cases of water and MREs in cars at the Hurricane Ian FEMA site Charlotte Sports Park. The distribution site closed Sunday, but the one at Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood remains open.
The essential supplies distribution site at Tringali Recreation Center located at 3460 North Access Road, Englewood, will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, according to a Charlotte County news release.
The distribution sites at Muscle Car City Museum and Charlotte Sports Park ceased operations at 4 p.m. Sunday. The sites distributed water and meals-ready-to-eat in the days following Hurricane Ian.
"With boiled water notices rescinded for Charlotte County Utilities and Punta Gorda Utilities customers and grocery stores reopening, the county will focus the distribution of essential supplies in the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian," according to the news release.
Guidelines for debris pickup
Charlotte County continues to pick up vegetative debris around the county and asks residents and businesses to follow the guidelines below:
• Vegetative debris must not be mixed with construction debris or household items (furniture, appliances, etc.)
• Do not bag any debris. Under the terms of our debris collector’s contract and FEMA regulations, bags cannot be picked up.
• Vegetative debris does not need to be cut into smaller pieces. Please leave tree trunks and branches as large as you can safely place at the roadside. Larger pieces allow debris collectors to clear vegetative waste more quickly.
County wants of debris around hydrants
The Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds residents not to place trash or yard debris around fire hydrants, backflow preventers, or water meter boxes.
Please contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000 if you do not have water or see a large amount of water coming out of the ground or are experiencing a sewer backup.
Recycling facilities opens
The West Charlotte Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility at 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday for residential drop-off only; no contractors or businesses.
The Mid-County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, located at 19765 Kenilworth Boulevard, Port Charlotte remains open. This facility accepts white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. Due to limited maneuvering space, trailers cannot exceed 12 feet in length.
FEMA opens recovery center
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a disaster recovery center at the Home Depot, 12621 South McCall Road in Englewood. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivor with information from Florida agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. For information visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
Tax collector open
The Charlotte County Tax Collector office located at 21229 Olean Boulevard, Suite B, Port Charlotte, will be open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning, October 10. The Murdock location at 18500 Murdock Circle remains open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, the kiosk in the Quesada Commons Publix at 19451 Cochran Boulevard is available to renew vehicle registrations and walk out with the printed registration and decal in hand. Many transactions can be done online. Visit taxcollector.charlottecountyfl.gov.
