Hurricane Ian FEMA site Charlotte Sports Park

National Guardsmen from Palm Coast, Florida, load cases of water and MREs in cars at the Hurricane Ian FEMA site Charlotte Sports Park. The distribution site closed Sunday, but the one at Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood remains open.

The essential supplies distribution site at Tringali Recreation Center located at 3460 North Access Road, Englewood, will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, according to a Charlotte County news release.

The distribution sites at Muscle Car City Museum and Charlotte Sports Park ceased operations at 4 p.m. Sunday. The sites distributed water and meals-ready-to-eat in the days following Hurricane Ian.


