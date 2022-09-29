Charlotte County Utilities declared a precautionary boil water notice for all customers.
The order was announced in a news release on Thursday. The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.
"To ensure all pathogens are killed, bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute," the press release read. "Let cool before use to prevent burns."
If residents cannot boil, there is an alternative method: disinfect by adding one-eight of a teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. The water should be mixed well and left to sit uncovered for 30 minutes or more; disinfected water can stored in a clear, covered container for later use.
Water should be disinfected before drinking use by any humans or animals; this includes water from a refrigerator dispenser. Any ice in from ice-makers should be thrown away and no new ice should be made from a refrigerator during the advisory. Ice made in a tray should be made with disinfected water.
"Any water to be used in cooking should be disinfected prior to use," the press release read. "Disinfected water should also be used to wash any food, such as fruits and vegetables...Ensure your hands have been cleaned with disinfected water before handling any food."
Baby formula should be prepared using disinfected water.
"Dishes can be hand-cleaned using tap water if they are rinsed afterwards for one minute in a bleach solution made from one tablespoon of bleach per gallon of tap water." according to county officials. "Dishes should then be left to air dry. It is safe to wash clothes in tap water."
General hand-washing can be done with tap water and soap; however, if those handling food should still use disinfected water to prevent any contamination to prepared food.
Disinfected water should be used for brushing teeth. Tap water is safe for shaving, as long as water does not enter the eyes, nose, mouth, or shaving cuts.
Open cuts, wounds, or sores should be treated with disinfected water when cleaning the afflicted area.
Individuals who have had recent surgery, chronic illness or are immuno-suppressed should use disinfected water for any personal hygiene to ensure health.
"While tap water is safe for bathing and showering, care should be taken not to allow water in the eyes, nose or mouth to prevent pathogens from entering your body," the release read.
Children and disabled people should be supervised when bathing to ensure no water is ingested.
Residents can contact Water Distribution Superintendent Tom Hill at 941-764-4300 or Tom.Hill@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
