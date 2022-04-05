PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Commission unanimously approved a countywide burn ban Tuesday morning, despite one local man speaking against it.
"As a government, you’re doing something that takes away people's rights and we have problems with some of this stuff," Jeffery Tess said.
The emergency order bans outdoor burning such as yard waste and recreational fires, as well as the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers. This prohibition does not affect attended barbecue/cooking equipment or burn permits issued by the Florida Forest Service.
Drought and high winds can often be the cause of brush fires, as well as increasing the intensity and speed at which they can spread, according to Charlotte County Fire Chief Jason Fair.
Tess told the commissioners the weather looks to be moving on from drought season.
"It was a little damp this morning," he said referring to Monday's rainfall. "If you put your hand on the ground this morning, it was wet."
Charlotte County Commission Chair Bill Truex said rainfall has not been experienced countywide.
"We haven’t had any rain in West County," Truex said. "I don’t look at this as taking any rights away ... This is the first time we've had anybody talk about a burn ban negatively."
The burn ban currently has no sunset date and will take the commissioners approval of a future resolution to end it.
Tuesday's emergency meeting was announced March 30, the same day that a large fire broke out at an Emerald Pointe residential building in Punta Gorda, destroying seven homes.
While the cause of that fire is still under investigation, high winds that afternoon helped to spread the fire quickly throughout the building, Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs said.
On March 31, a large brush fire occurred in South Gulf Cove threatening several homes in the area between Englewood and Port Charlotte. High winds also played a role in quickly spreading that fire.
The National Weather Service forecast winds for both days between 25 and 30 mph with gusts in the 30s.
"We had two incredibly serious fires within the last week," Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "We’ve had very, very strong winds recently with our storms ... We might be dealing with some (personal) restrictions on the community but if we can save a life, or house, or fence, it’s worth doing so for a couple of weeks."
NWS forecast did show lighter winds Tuesday passing through Charlotte County at 13 to 18 mph during the day. Winds are expected to pick up Wednesday with winds between 15 to 20 mph and gusts has high as 25 mph.
That trend looks to continue throughout the week, according to NWS.
Charlotte County Fire Chief Jason Fair requested the burn ban in a March 30 letter to County Administrator Hector Flores.
"This kind of fire behavior and the resulting conditions could risk public health and property, as well as, put a significant strain on Public Safety resources," he wrote. "There exists potential for extreme fire behavior resulting from the current drought conditions in Charlotte County and throughout our region."
He wrote the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — ranging from zero to 800 — for March 30 is 571, and it's increasing daily between 5 to 10 points.
At Tuesday's meeting, Fair said the KBDI index was now up to 596 despite Monday's rainfall.
The index assesses the risk of fire, including forest fires, by measuring the amount of precipitation necessary to return the soil to full field capacity, according to Drought.gov.
Due to the lack of rain in West County, Fair told the commissioners that is their main focus for now.
"The biggest thing we want to focus on is the western part of the county where we have that population density," Fair told the commissioners Tuesday.
"That's a risk to health and property," he said. "This is our most vulnerable area."
