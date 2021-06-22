Charlotte County commissioners added a one-line ultimatum to a letter going out to fertilizer giant Mosaic as well as state regulators.
The letter, approved unanimously Tuesday, demands more clarity on how state and federal regulations protect Charlotte Harbor from the polluting effects of phosphate mining and manufacturing upstream.
The ultimatum added at the last minute reads: "Until such assurances have been provided by all responsible parties associated with phosphate mining in southwest Florida, Charlotte County is unable to support any phosphate mining activities within watersheds that discharge into Charlotte Harbor."
The letter states that state and federal regulators have now labelled Charlotte Harbor as "impaired" in terms of excessive amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus. These are key ingredients of fertilizer. High nitrogen and phosphorus is associated with harmful algae blooms such as red tide and blue green algae, afflicting fresh and salt water bodies.
The phosphate industry in Florida is one of several sources of these pollutants, the others being septic systems, agriculture and development in general.
In earlier debate, Commissioner Ken Doherty said he wants to question regulators as to whether the federal standards they are using to evaluate Mosaic's runoff are adequate.
Other issues with Mosaic are fears of catastrophic events, such as another sinkhole under a towering gypstack of industrial waste, such as happened in 2016 north of Charlotte County.
Mosaic has already said, in a June 8 email to The Daily Sun, that it does not intend to meet with commissioners. Mosaic is in a three-year campaign to rezone land for mining in DeSoto County to the north. Mosaic said it does not have activities in Charlotte County, although all of its activities are on or near the Peace River, which feeds Charlotte Harbor.
Commissioners are sending a similar letter to commissioners in DeSoto County, which must decide on whether rezone land for Mosaic in 2023. The board voted against the rezone in 2018.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Dee Ann Miller said, "The department has not yet received the letter from the county, but we look forward to obtaining additional details and working with them on their request."
The state's other environmental and water supply regulator, Southwest Florida Water Management District, said it can only speak to its water quality projects, and that it does not regulate mining impacts on water supply.
Two citizens who regularly comment on Mosaic before commissioners, addressed the board's actions from different directions.
Michael Zarzano told the board that the news media and government regulators are unreliable. That's because they fail to pin blame on Mosaic for such problems as red tide and other signs of impaired water, such as dying sea grass, he said.
Of Mosaic, he asked, "What is the accountability of Mosaic? They are not to be trusted."
Anti-Mosaic activist Tim Ritchie praised the board for taking a public stance.
"I want every citizen watching to know how courageous our commissioners are," he said.
Ritchie condemned Mosaic for refusing to appear in public before the board and answer questions.
"The citizens of Charlotte County are saying, 'No more. We will not have this.'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.