Fertilizer ban

Charlotte County has issued a reminder on its summer fertilizer ban. 

 IMAGE PROVIDED

Charlotte County announced its annual fertilizer ban begins Wednesday.

Public fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf, or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30.

During the summer rainy season, unnecessary and improper fertilizer usage can lead to runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae, according to a county report.

The ordinance was established in 2008 to allow maintaining healthy landscapes while also protecting area waters. 

The Southwest Florida Water Management District offers tips for healthy fertilizer practices:

  • Fertilize only if needed and only when grass is actively growing.
  • Don't fertilize before a heavy rain. Lawns need only ¼ inch of water after each fertilizer application.
  • Use slow-release fertilizers, which provide fertilization for 60 days or longer. 
  • Always follow package directions to avoid over-fertilizing. 

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments