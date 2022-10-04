Charlotte County Jail

Charlotte County Jail

 FILE PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the county jail suffered some damage during Hurricane Ian.

“None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof,” a post on the CCSO blog read on Tuesday.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments