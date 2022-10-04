PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the county jail suffered some damage during Hurricane Ian.
“None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof,” a post on the CCSO blog read on Tuesday.
The post states that all detainees were secured in their housing areas during the storm, with “multiple detention deputies were assigned to assure their safety.”
Food and water were able to provided to the incarcerated during and after the storm, according to CCSO.
The jail’s kitchen continues to boil the water, per the county’s boil water notice, and store the treated water for additional food service. A water truck is anticipated to begin service to further sustain and provide services.
“The building is receiving repairs and we are working on assuring contact is being made to assure safety,” the post read.
The Sheriff’s Office said staff is working with companies to ensure the communication systems for visitation are up “as soon as possible,” while also looking to create emergency workarounds.
“In the interim, we are collecting numbers from the detainees and using staff to call the numbers given to create a method of communication,” the post read. “Please do not call the facility for transfer and communication. We are working hard to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to communicate and incoming calls prolong that effort.”
CCSO officials said that they will provide an update when phones, communications devices, and visitation services are reactivated.
