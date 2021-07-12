The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced that some inmate services will be put on hold Aug. 2 for system maintenance.
Beginning at 10 a.m. the inmate telephone and visitation will be undergoing maintenance and will be interrupted for the remainder of the day.
Services will be available again beginning Aug. 3. SmartJail Communications will not be affected by this outage.
Any questions can be directed to the Charlotte County Jail at 941-833-6300 or visit ccso.org.
