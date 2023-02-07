Brandon Robertson, bass player and leader of the Brandon Robertson Trio, takes a moment to share with the guests the beginnings of the jazz program at Florida Gulf Coast University and the importance of jazz programs in the high schools of Southwest Florida.
Emmy-nominated trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III was the special musical guest for the Charlotte County Jazz Society education fundraiser at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Accompanying Benack was the Brandon Robertson Trio with Mason Hunn, pianist; Brandon Robertson, founder and bassist, and John Gonzalez on drums.
Emmy-nominated trumpeter, Benny Benack III was the special musical guest for the Charlotte County Jazz Society Education Fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club in Port Charlotte.
Mark Melser, Cindy Melser and Tony Gill
Benny Benack III, special guest singer and trumpeter, received “Jazz In The Key Of Light” from author and professional photographer Ken Franckling and Tony Gill.
Melissa Ostrow, L.A. Ainger Middle School band director Tim Ostrow, Lemon Bay High School band director Phillip J. Eyerich and Ann Marie Eyerich
Shawn Marren, education director of the Charlotte County Jazz Society, chats with Aaron Lucas and Roxanne Lucas.
Emmy-nominated trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III and the Brandon Robertson Trio were the special guests at the Charlotte County Jazz Society education fundraiser, held at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club in Port Charlotte recently.
The goal for the evening was to raise scholarship funds for Charlotte County students majoring in music.
Special guest speakers were Lemon Bay High School band director Philip J. Eyerich and L.A. Ainger Middle School band director Tim Ostrow.
To learn more about the Charlotte County Jazz Society and upcoming concerts, membership, and educational programs, go to https://ccjazz.org.
