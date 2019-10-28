PORT CHARLOTTE — The job of being a caregiver to an injured military veteran can be overwhelming.
To encourage more recognition of this here in Charlotte County, commissioners last week adopted a resolution calling for the county to join the “Hidden Heroes Program.”
Military caregivers can be empty nest parents who resume their parenting role after a child returns from a war with physical or psychological injuries, the National Center on Caregiving states. Often, the caregiver is the spouse.
Charlotte County residents currently include 22,250 veterans, county spokesperson Brian Gleason said, which is one out of every eight residents. Also, he said, one out of 10 employees working for the county are veterans.
Commissioner Bill Truex proposed the resolution, which he said he learned about at nationwide county government conferences. Society honors veterans returning from service, but not always the family they return to, Truex said.
“I wanted to recognize the sacrifice they’re making,” Truex said.
With the resolution, the county joins 142 municipalities across the country that have done the same. The resolution assigns the county’s veterans service agent the task of identifying local military caregivers for special recognition.
“(T)he nation provides multi-faceted support to our wounded, ill and injured veterans and service members through public, private and philanthropic resources, but their caregivers receive little support or acknowledgement,” the resolution states. “Most military and veteran caregivers consider the challenging work they do as simply carrying out their civic and patriotic duty, without realizing they are, in fact, caregivers, and do not identify themselves as such.”
The resolution also states that the county will adopt a special framework for identifying the issues of military caregivers as outlined by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Philips electronics company. That framework is called the Military Caregiver Experience Map, which lays out the stages of this experience for families.
Those stages begin with recognizing the shift in responsibility which includes feeling overwhelmed, guilty, trapped, and isolated.
The next stage is called shifting priorities and seeking help, which includes learning to provide care and navigate resources. It can involve a sense of pride as well as disappointment that life has changed. The last stage is finding a rhythm, which includes feeling hopeful for the future and returning to previous hobbies and activities.
Truex said he personally knows veterans and their caregivers in his community, including a solider who was injured by a bomb. The soldier’s wife took on the job of caregiver, he said.
Recovery for military veterans often depends on those caregivers, Truex said.
“I think there needs to be a recognition of their efforts,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.