Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Copper will be shielded by a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a nonprofit.
Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. is sending a protective vest, and with the sponsorship of the National Police Association, will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by National Police.org,” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Vested Interest in K9s provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.
Since the organization’s establishment in 2009, it has provided more than 4,301 vests to K-9s across the U.S.
Each vest, weighing in at roughly four to five pounds, has an estimated value of $1,744 to $2,283.
The potentially lifesaving body armor is custom fitted and certified by the U.S. National Institute of Justice.
Delivery of the vest is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
