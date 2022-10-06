PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Landfill has officially re-opened as of Thursday, along with one of the mini-transfer stations.
The landfill will return to all-week operation, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Payments will only be accepted via credit card.
The landfill is 29751 Zemel Road in Punta Gorda.
The Mid-County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility — at 19765 Kenilworth Boulevard in Port Charlotte — is also open and running on the same times and days. The transfer station will only accept residential refuse drop-offs, not contractors or businesses.
The facility accepts white goods (such as toilets or refrigerators), storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. Due to limited maneuvering space, trailers cannot exceed 12 feet in length.
The West Charlotte Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, located at 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood, remains closed.
REPLACEMENT DRIVER LICENSES PROVIDED AT MOBILE OFFICE
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is operating a mobile station to provide local residents with no-fee replacements for driver licenses, identification cards, and vehicle titles.
The Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile location is currently being hosted at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall at 1441 Tamiami Trail. The station is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week.
Dates, locations, and hours of operation for FLOW mobiles are subject to change and will be announced through FLHSMV social media channels
RED CROSS AID STATION
The Red Cross is distributing water, food and cleanup kits at St. Mary’s Baptist Church from 12 noon to 6 p.m. daily, while supplies last. St. Mary's is located at 605 Mary Street in Punta Gorda.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY LIBRARY OPEN AGAIN
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library has re-opened, according to county officials.
The library, located at 401 Shreve Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and can provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use.
The Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division is also hosting mobile Wi-Fi and laptop stations at the following locations:
• Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, (near the skate park), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All locations are open daily until further notice.
WATER IS SAFE IN BURNT STORE
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the boil water notice for
Burnt Store Service Area customers.
Customers in the Port Charlotte service area, including West County, are still under a boil water notice until further notice. County staff are currently collecting samples from those areas for testing.
Residents are asked to contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000 if water service has not returned or if they see a large amount of water coming out of the ground.
CEMETERIES CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC
Charlotte County announced on Thursday that the following cemeteries are closed to the public until further notice:
• Southland Trail Cemetery: 14516 McClellan Avenue, Port Charlotte
• Hickory Bluff Cemetery: 4051 Rowland Drive, Punta Gorda
• Lt. Carl A. Bailey Cemetery: 1025 Scott Avenue, Punta Gorda
• Indian Spring Cemetery: 9500 Indian Springs Road, Punta Gorda
