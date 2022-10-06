landfill081314_C (copy)

The Charlotte County Landfill.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Landfill has officially re-opened as of Thursday, along with one of the mini-transfer stations.

The landfill will return to all-week operation, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Payments will only be accepted via credit card.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments