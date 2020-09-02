Charlotte County has a new webpage that flies over all the key sites from mangroves and beaches to the Charlotte Sports Park and the county government building.
The purpose of the new $277,131 webpage is not just to watch aerial videos, however.
The county decided to update its government website experience to make it easier to use, said Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
"The former website was very text-heavy with hundreds of links and limited graphics, photos or videos," he said. "Navigation was sometimes difficult for users who didn't know what departments provided what services of facilities."
With the new approach, users can hover over the "I want to" button and see a list of actions from applying for a marriage license to watching the video of a meeting.
The county's webpage gets about 5 million page views a year by about 1.25 million users.
"The beauty and vitality of the county jumps off the page," said County Administrator Hector Flores.
"Our project team has been working for months to conduct a needs assessment, identify features and create a clean, modern look and feel that enhances our branding," Gleason said.
The county hired Solodev to create the new website. The company has extensive experience in designing government webpages including the site for Miami Beach, Seminole and Volusia counties.
County staff and the software developer are still working to change common links that end up on pages of the old website which are no longer live, Gleason said. These may generate error messages for awhile until the system works itself out.
The county pays $51,331 a year for website maintenance.
