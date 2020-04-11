Charlotte County wants to buy a new, used helicopter to be shared by law enforcement and mosquito fighters.
Commissioners unanimously approved a $2.1 million joint agreement to buy the helicopter and share operations with the sheriff's office.
Claudette Bennett, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said no one has bought the helicopter yet.
In the county commission's last meeting March 24, Sheriff Bill Prummell told the board the county already has an A-Star 1 helicopter. The one they want to buy is an A-Star 3, which is heavier and will be useful in carrying loads for mosquito control. The helicopter would carry pesticides to kill adult or larval mosquitoes in areas that are not restricted.
"We can use it for mosquito control. We can use it for fire control. We can use it for law enforcement," he said.
Commissioners praised the county and sheriff's office for creating the cooperative agreement between the two arms of government — public works and law enforcement.
"You guys did a good job of looking for something that would be usable," Commissioner Chris Constance said, adding that the plan helps the county avoid having a law enforcement helicopter sitting unused outside of emergencies.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked if there was a warranty on a used helicopter.
Pilot Shane Engelauf said there was a 50-hour warranty on the engine, which has been closely evaluated.
Commissioner Stephen R. Detusch said the new, used helicopter will be an improvement. He noted that one of the county's last helicopters was so old it still had bullet holes from Vietnam.
