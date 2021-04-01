ENGLEWOOD — With Manasota Key beach restoration is complete, Charlotte County is gearing up for dredging Stump Pass.
County commissioners are scheduled to have a detailed presentation from Coastal Engineering Consultants of the finished Manasota Key beach restoration at their April 27 meeting.
But as that wraps up, the county is moving on to work at Stump Pass.
Public Works project manager Matt Logan said Thursday he's begun working with Coastal Engineering Consultants on the specifications for a proposed dredging contract. Logan was speaking to the Beaches & Shores Advisory Committee.
Dredging could begin as early as November and last until May, Logan suggested. May 1 is the official start of sea turtle nesting season in this region, so that sets the deadline.
In 2017, the county embarked on a $4.9-million dredging project conducted by Great Lakes Dredging and Docks Company. Workers deposited sand along the southern half of Stump Pass Beach State Park. More than 220,000 cubic yards of sand was dredged from channel of Stump Pass and redeposited along the Gulf shoreline.
The new project will deposit sand on the state beach and the northern shore of the Palm Island Resort at Stump Pass.
Besides the sand, the 2017 project also saw the installation of a permeable stone groin built at the southern tip of the state park. The 400-foot long groin was designed to trap some of the sand and let the remaining sand be carried south on littoral currents.
The groin has worked well. Logan, however, suggested the county and Coastal Engineering intend to evaluate its performance and possibly fine-tune its performance.
The groin is expected to help extend the time periods between maintenance dredging and reduce the amount of and that needs to be dredged out of the channel.
Those extended time schedules and reductions in dredge said, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the advisory committee, could save the county $1 million or more for future dredging projects.
Within two weeks, the county expects to start posting details and updates for the Stump Pass under Project Status on at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.