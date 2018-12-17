Charlotte County Public Schools has a very specific goal in mind: to be the No. 1 district in the state.
Charlotte is currently ranked 28th in the state out of 67 districts. The district received a “B” grade for 2018, a grade they have maintained since 2015.
There are 11 categories from which a district can earn points toward its grade, including English language arts achievement, mathematics achievement, social studies achievement, graduation rate, and college and career acceleration.
Districts that earn 62 percent of the total possible points will be classified as an “A” district.
In 2018, the district earned a total of 59 points.
At a recent board workshop meeting, District 2’s Kim Amontree suggested the district tap the services of Collaborative Labs, out of St. Petersburg College.
Collaborative Labs designs and executes strategic planning sessions and facilitates organizational problem-solving. The company uses interactive technology and strength-based techniques to develop a plan of action that produces tangible results.
Amontree had looked at what the top 10 districts in the state were doing, specifically St. John’s County, which is currently ranked No. 1 district in the state, and has maintained an “A” grade since 2010. St. John’s used Collaborative Labs to establish a cohesive list of goals for 2021 and a format for building a one-year tactical plan.
Amontree said St. John’s had teachers, district leaders, parents, and students on their planning team.
“I welcome bringing the community into the process,” Amontree said. “I welcome having students at the table,” she added, stating that she believes people will support things that they helped to create. “The schools belong to everyone in this community,” she said, “It would be a mistake to shut the community out at this point.”
The purpose of bringing Collaborative Labs in would be to wrap what the Division of Learning did with student achievement into a larger plan, including, where the district is currently, and where they hope to go.
“Before the referendum, we couldn’t even dream,” Amontree said. “We were in survival mode.”
The thing that she liked about Collaborative Labs, is that they get the planning done in a day. The district was quoted a fee of $8,000 plus mileage. Collaborative Labs representatives would come down from Clearwater for the day.
As the day goes on in a Collaborate Labs session, the planning team is able to narrow the focus on key goals and break down strategic tactics, decide who will be in charge of each point, and how it will be measured to determine whether or not it was successful, Amontree said.
The board is in very early stages of the conversation, how it would be paid for has not yet been discussed. Amontree said she believed the money would come from the school board’s budget, if they were to proceed with Collaborative Labs.
Amontree noted that in the education world, it is very easy to become insular. She added the reason that part of the reason that the referendum was so successful, was because it brought community partners in.
Whether or not the district will use Collaborative Labs’ services is still up in the air. After the initial presentation and discussion at the December school board workshop, board members asked superintendent Steve Dionisio to return after meeting with his staff, and have determined what their goals are, and where they are currently.
“The board has a high degree of confidence in him and his team,” Amontree said. Amontree added that they would not proceed with Collaborative Labs, if the effort did not have the support of Dionisio and his team.
