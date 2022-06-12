PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County wants to widen and repave Kings Highway from Interstate 75 to the DeSoto County line.
At Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners will discuss beginning the design phase and other plans for the project in Fiscal Year 2022 to relieve traffic congestion in the area. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
"We’re moving this project up for two reasons," county engineer Joanne Vernon said during Thursday's pre-agenda meeting. "We have seen increased traffic out there so the capacity is overdue.
"Plus, the roadway is in dire need to be repaved," she added, "and what we didn’t want to do was repave just to tear it up to widen the roadway shortly after."
The county plans to make the roadway a continuous, four-lane divided highway up to the county line with protected left-turn lanes at busy intersections.
DeSoto County plans to widen its portion of the Kings Highway corridor, as well, according to Vernon.
Charlotte County staff has budgeted around $9.2 million for both roadway and utility construction costs.
Currently, the road changes from four lanes to two lanes at the Sandhill Boulevard intersection.
Traffic volumes have increased over the years at the I-75 interchange, Sandhill Boulevard, or Deep Creek, and the DeSoto County line, according to the county report.
The existing two-lane roadway will not accommodate traffic flow in the future.
In addition to the capacity issues, the roadway surface is at the end of its useful life.
Funding for the project will come from the county's capital gas tax reimbursements from impact fees.
Impact fees raise millions of dollars for capital projects including roads, libraries, parks and fire stations.
Vernon said they are coordinating with DeSoto County on the widening project.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo suggested the two counties try to merge this project with a roadway and utility project along Kingsway Circle. The road sits on the county line.
Kingsway Circle has consistently had issues with potholes and flooding over the years.
"There may be a savings in the timing of this (Kings Highway project) with mobilization and other things and with the bid since the contractor is already out there to perform joint work with DeSoto," Tiseo said.
