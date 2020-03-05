A Charlotte County man was found guilty of shooting into into a building Thursday after a two-day trial.

On Jan. 2, Lawrence Wicks, 59, discharged a Glock 9mm handgun 14 times from the enclosed back lanai of the house he and his elderly mother rented on Nuremberg Boulevard in Port Charlotte. All but one of the bullets hit the wall of a neighbor’s house, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

One bullet struck a couch at the neighbor’s house two people were sitting on, but neither were injured.

Wicks’ mother called 911, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrived and set up a perimeter. According to a press release, Wicks exited the rear lanai of the house after a brief standoff, holding a loaded 12 gauge shotgun.

After raising the shotgun twice at the CCSO helicopter, he complied with orders to drop the weapon and was taken into custody. According to court records, he was highly intoxicated at the time.

Wicks had a fully loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his pocket along with a partially loaded spare magazine.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 24.

