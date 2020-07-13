Charlotte County has been asked to join a group of counties and cities in a unified effort to address the effects of global warming.
That request was made 13 months ago. Today, Charlotte County commissioners will be asked to vote on the agreement — a regional climate resiliency accord.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a three-county multi-municipality compact during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today at 18500 Murdock Circle. Commission Chair Bill Truex of Englewood has already asked to represent the county on that compact, if it forms.
They may be the first governmental body to vote on the 2½-page memorandum of understanding, Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb told the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee last week.
Jubb and other county staff have been meeting with staff and officials from Lee and Collier counties and their cities on this project. Faculty from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School have been organizing the debate.
If formed, it would be the fourth such compact in the state, with three others representing governments from north central Florida to the Keys.
The memorandum describes the region as having 1.26 million permanent residents, or 6.1% of Florida’s population, along with 7.5 million annual visitors. The region shares a common topography that makes it uniquely vulnerable, FGCU faculty have said. Compared to Miami and Southeast Florida, Southwest Florida has a more gradual coastal rise, making flooding more immediate.
Its coastal dunes are more vulnerable to erosion. Miami has a sharp increase in elevation at the coastline, FGCU Professor Michael Savarese has said.
Southwest Florida has more of its natural coastal landscape left, however, than Southeast Florida. That includes mangroves, forests, oyster reefs and wetlands. The compact aims to protect those.
While the phrase “climate change” is not in the name, it is in the opening paragraph. The document states that the compact is formed “to develop a regionally consistent approach to the impacts of climate change and to advance local and regional responses to and preparations for economic and community disruption projected to result from the impacts of climate change...”
The memorandum lists seven environmental threats: sea-level rise, intense rainfall, heat events, wildfires, droughts, flooding and storms.
A climate change compact would allow local governments to collaborate on building a resiliency action plan for the region, the agreement states. Members would agree to use “sound science and technical data ... identify experts for guidance and use recognized and consistent sea-level rise projections to assess vulnerability...”
The group could also join in lobbying for state and federal resources they need to implement strategies.
