Around 600 affordable housing units are planned for 32 acres of county-owned land on Veterans Boulevard near Bachmann Boulevard. The area outlined in dotted red is planned for the majority of the housing.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County exceeded its annual target of adding 200 units of affordable housing last week.
"The 200 units of affordable housing annual goal has been one of the Charlotte County Commission's strategic focus areas since the plan was revised in 2020," county communications manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun Monday.
At a Sept. 13 meeting, county commissioners approved a purchase and sale agreement with Palladium Investment Company, LLC, to build a 600-unit multifamily development on around 32 acres of vacant land along Veterans Boulevard near Bachmann Boulevard.
The development will contain a mix of both affordable and attainable apartments.
The housing units are contracted to remain at the affordable level for at least 30 years.
In return, Palladium received a 31.9-acre parcel between Hillsborough and Veterans boulevards, impact fee credits and utility connections with a combined valued up to $13.3 million.
“We’re excited about this partnership with Palladium to create opportunities for those who have struggled to find secure long-term housing in the county,” Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores said in a Monday news release. “The County Commission has identified housing as a critical area of concern for our community’s economic growth and quality of life and I’m proud of my team’s efforts to bring this project to the finish line.”
Based on the contract, 40 units will be available in a not-to-exceed 60% rate of area median income, or around $45,600, Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb said at the meeting.
Another 320 units will be listed at a not-to-exceed AMI rate of 80%, or $60,800.
Another 40 units will be listed at a not-to-exceed AMI rate of 100%, or $76,000, with another 200 units to be listed at a not-to-exceed rate of 140%, or $106,400.
The development will be built in two phases beginning 12 months after the sale closing.
Before the sale closing, there is also a 120-day inspection period necessary where Palladium representatives inspect the physical condition of the property and investigate zoning, land use, development issues, availability of utilities, and more.
For Phase 1, construction must be completed no later than 27 months after sitework begins.
Work on Phase 2 must begin 18 months after sitework begins on Phase 1 or when 90% of Phase I units are leased or pre-leased.
Phase 2 must be completed no more than 24 months after sitework begins.
"We added in that Phase 1 shall include a minimum of 300 units of which at least 200 will be a combination of affordable units," Jubb said. "We are going to have a full mix of affordability in Phase 1 and 2, which I think was important to confirm with the public."
Jubb added that rental rates will conform to the income and rental limits published annually by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, a group created by the state legislature 35 years ago to assist in providing a range of affordable housing.
"It does allow the buyer to screen tenants for credit, criminal and eviction history," she said, "and provides that tenants shall earn 2½ times the rent to qualify or 2½ times the portion of the rent not covered by housing choice vouchers."
Jubb said the contract also sets a minimum credit rating for tenants of 600 or between 500 and 600 with a requirement of credit counseling.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the Palladium agreement is a partnership between the private and public sector that will attract builders to build similar types of housing in the area.
"That's 600 units and assume two people in a unit," he said. "That’s 1,200 people that are going to have an affordable option to live in Charlotte County."
