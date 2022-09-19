Charlotte affordable housing project moves forward

Around 600 affordable housing units are planned for 32 acres of county-owned land on Veterans Boulevard near Bachmann Boulevard. The area outlined in dotted red is planned for the majority of the housing.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County exceeded its annual target of adding 200 units of affordable housing last week. 

"The 200 units of affordable housing annual goal has been one of the Charlotte County Commission's strategic focus areas since the plan was revised in 2020," county communications manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun Monday.


