Two Charlotte County men were recently sentenced to prison in separate sexual battery cases involving teenage girls.
Vincent Azbell, 31, will spend 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation for a case involving a 15-year-old girl.
The victim said she was at Azbell’s house with her friend in March 2018, drinking alcohol around a bonfire with Azbell and his wife. After his wife went inside, Azbell reportedly forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him, shoving her head down when she initially said no.
Later, she and her friend went into a tent, where Azbell sexually assaulted her after watching the two girls kissing, she told law enforcement.
When detectives made contact with Azbell’s wife in May, she stated he had checked himself into a rehab program in Tennessee due to excessive drinking and would be gone for about three months.
In July, Azbell spoke with detectives and stated both girls had performed a sexual act on him that night at the bonfire before they moved into the tent, according to an arrest affidavit. While the girls were kissing, he admitted to sexual contact with the victim, though he claimed he never forced himself on either girl. He pleaded no contest to lewd and lascivious battery and sexual assault. A second lewd and lascivious battery charge was abandoned by the prosecution.
He will spend 10 years in prison followed by another five years on probation and must register as a sex offender. He must pay $1,018 in outstanding fees.
In an unrelated case, 26-year-old Eric Nealon of Punta Gorda was sentenced to eight years in prison for a sexual assault case involving a 16-year-old from Cape Coral.
The victim told law enforcement Nealon picked her up from a 7-Eleven in Cape Coral on Dec. 29, 2017. He agreed to take her to Clearwater to see a friend, she said, but instead he took her to the American Inn in Punta Gorda, where he provided her with alcohol and marijuana and performed sexual acts on her. She said she didn’t want to take part in the sexual activity but was afraid to say no.
The following day, he relocated her to Knights Inn in Punta Gorda, where he reportedly gave her $200 cash, telling her to be quiet and say nothing to police. He allegedly said he was sorry for forcing himself on her, but later on, he gave her the drug MDMA and engaged in other sexual acts with her.
On Jan. 1, 2018, they went to Nealon’s house, where the victim fell asleep and reportedly woke to Nealon sexually assaulting her.
Nealon was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his home. According to an arrest affidavit, he was found with 27 grams of marijuana. Detectives also found condoms in his room which matched the ones described by the victim.
He admitted to meeting the victim on Grindr and confessed to some sexual acts, according to the arrest affidavit.
Nealon pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, while two counts were abandoned by prosecutors. He will serve 96 months in prison and must register as a sex offender.
