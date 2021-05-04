Charlotte County has the second-highest vaccination rate in the state, Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday at his Facebook Live COVID-19 update.
The highest county is Sumter, which has the giant retirement community called The Villages, Pepe said.
Currently, 88% of people 65 and over are vaccinated with 62% of people 16 and over locally, Pepe said. The goal set by national health experts is 80%. In numbers, the state reported Tuesday that 103,749 people in Charlotte County had gotten at least one vaccination shot. Most of those, 75,612, were due to people getting their second shot.
"Things are moving in the right direction," he said. "We're seeing a lot of younger folks getting vaccinated."
Vaccine supplies are now in surplus mode, Pepe said. The county is reducing its vaccine site to one location, the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte. Walk ups are now welcome, meaning no appointment is required. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Health officials are encouraging individual physicians to start offering the shot to their patients.
"I think that will be a major game changer," Pepe said.
Private pharmacies such as in Publix, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, have not announced walk up as an option in Florida. Walgreens and Walmart still require users to log into a company account to make an appointment.
While the county is reducing the number of public vaccine sites, it will be adding a new feature for businesses and residential groups, Pepe said. On the county Department of Health website, these groups can register to request an on-site vaccination team for their business or community.
"A lot of folks are having a really hard time getting time off from work," Pepe said, hence the plan to go directly to work sites.
The median age of people testing positive for COVID-19 is now in the 40s, he said. The median age for pediatric cases is 16. Vaccinations are now available to people as young as 16 and parents have shown real interest locally, Pepe said. The eligible age is expected to drop to 12 for the Pfizer vaccine this week.
Case spread is now most often in families with children, Pepe said.
With Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing an end to local restrictions Tuesday, Charlotte County's state of emergency still stands, said Communications Director Brian Gleason. That's because the county did not adopt any measures that restrict civil liberties, such as a mask mandate, Gleason said. The local state of emergency status gives County Administrator Hector Flores added authority to make emergency decisions, plus continues a mask resolution asking but not requiring citizens to wear masks.
Full relaxation of precautions is not likely this calendar year, Pepe said, with daily new cases still averaging in the 20s and 30s. That's better than days in previous weeks in case numbers in the 50s, he said. Real relief is when daily cases are in single digits, he said.
Genetic variant cases in Charlotte County number about 60 of samples tested, Pepe said, and all variants are of the United Kingdom variety, for which current vaccines still provide some protection. Also, there have been no reports of so-called vaccine breakthrough or COVID illness post vaccination, Pepe said, and health officials are on the lookout for that. Nationally, breakthrough rates have been extremely low, as predicted by the vaccine efficacy rates reported. In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 77 COVID-related deaths from fully vaccinated people nationwide out of more than 95 million vaccines given.
Deaths are declining in Charlotte County, Pepe said, and this is true nationally as well. Locally, those who have died are almost always elders with underlying health problems. Deaths locally due to COVID number as either zero per day or in the single digits. Numbers of deaths and positive cases are often reduced after the day they are reported, Pepe said, because health officials review each death certificate after it is reported. They may decide the person died in another county, or that their death was not actually COVID related, Pepe said.
