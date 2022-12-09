Ever wanted to be a part of the community on an official basis? There are options.
Charlotte County is looking for volunteers to serve on the committees.
Among the volunteers needed on committees include:
• The Agriculture & Natural Resources Advisory Committee is looking for an individual that is a representative of an agriculturally related activity within Charlotte County. The term is to begin immediately and expire Dec. 31, 2024. Email Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov for an application.
• The Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee is looking for a citizen of Charlotte County in the business of land development. The term begins immediately and will expire Dec. 31, 2025. Email Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov for an application.
• The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the general contractor category. Volunteer must be an active licensed general contractor and be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years. Length of term is four years. To obtain an application, call Diane Whidden at 941-743-1298 or email at Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must both own property in and reside in the unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking four members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2024, and Oct. 31, 2025.
• Buena Vista Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Edgewater North Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Englewood East Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Greater Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Harbour Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2025.
• Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2023 and Oct. 31, 2024.
• Manchester Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Mid-Charlotte Stormwater Utility Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Pirate Harbor Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2023.
• Placida Area Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• South Burnt Store Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.
• South Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2024.
• Suncoast Waterway Unit is seeking five members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2023, Oct. 31, 2024, and Oct. 31, 2025.
• West Charlotte Stormwater is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2025.
