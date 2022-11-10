PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County has done away with looking back a year when someone applies for permits to repair or improve a home due to a storm or fire.
On Tuesday, the County Commission unanimously voted to amend the county's ordinance to help homeowners contend with a Federal Emergency Management Agency dictate known as the "50% rule."
Previously, the county looked back a year to see whether there was cumulative damage to a home. If the home was in a special flood hazard area and damages exceeded 50% of the building's market value - excluding land value - the homeowner would be required to rebuild or elevate the home under FEMA regulations.
Now when a homeowner applies for permits to rebuild or repair a home, the county will look at the application in front of them and not at prior permits, Charlotte County Community Development Director Ben Bailey said.
The change doesn't include Punta Gorda, he said.
Bailey said under the previous ordinance, a homeowner who sustained hurricane damage, then faces more damage from another storm or fire within the year, had the all damage considered as one.
If damages exceeded 50% of the county's appraised value of the dwelling, the homeowner would have to comply with FEMA's requirements. In some cases, it could require a complete teardown and rebuild.
In the case of mobile homes, the rule could require units raised 5 to 6 feet higher, he said.
The only relief property owners could find would be through an outside appraiser who would do "a more in-depth analysis of the market," Bailey said.
With Hurricane Nicole striking Florida some six weeks after Hurricane Ian, under the former ordinance, it would "put people in a bind," Bailey said.
On the commission's agenda, the explanation for reducing the cumulative timeframe is to "allow more flexibility for those who have obtained a permit within the last year to be able to rehabilitate their homes and structures."
