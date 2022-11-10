Hurricane Ian Manasota Key

Mobile homes on Manasota Key in Charlotte County took a pounding from Hurricane Ian’s winds and rain Sept. 28.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County has done away with looking back a year when someone applies for permits to repair or improve a home due to a storm or fire.

On Tuesday, the County Commission unanimously voted to amend the county's ordinance to help homeowners contend with a Federal Emergency Management Agency dictate known as the "50% rule."


