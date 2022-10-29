Need some free legal advice?
Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court & County Comptroller Roger D. Eaton announced a new public self-help service legal service is available free of charge.
This service offers residents, as a self-represented litigants, the opportunity for a free 20-minute legal consultation with the Charlotte County Legal Aid Society, according to a news release from Eaton's Charlotte County office.
"In light of the Hurricane Ian disaster which struck Charlotte County, these services may be critical to some of our residents," Eaton stated in the release.
Nanci DuBois, assistant to the directors at Lee County Legal Aid Society, Inc., said in an email most legal issues are covered, with few exceptions such as criminal defense.
"Pro bono attorneys who are members in good standing of The Florida Bar give the legal advice, with participation by retired and out-of-state attorneys as well as law students who volunteer assistance with legal research."
Up to three appointments within six months on the same issue are allowed, and appointments must be at least one week apart, DuBoise said.
The program is free and open to residents or persons with legal issues in who wish to represent themselves in court, according to President/Executive Director Andrew Banyai.
"We have lawyers with expertise in essentially every field," Banyai said. "It's designed to help people represent themselves in court. In cases like bankruptcy or personal injury, we will refer people to local lawyers with expertise in those kinds of cases. Our goal is to help the court system function smoothly."
The virtual appointments are available via Zoom.
The Self‐Help Services website, SelfHelp.CharlotteClerk.com, provides the public with free resources, including forms and 20-minute legal consultations with the Charlotte County Legal Aid Society.
"I’m proud to provide a great new free service for our citizens of Charlotte County, offering free attorney consultations to those in financial need," Eaton said in the news release.
For more information, or to schedule a legal consultation appointment, visit SelfHelp.CharlotteClerk.com.
