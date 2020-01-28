Gateway Worship Center pastor Walter T. Branch, right, speaks with County Commissioner Ken Doherty at the Kingsway Country Club Sunday evening in Lake Suzy. A number of of officials in Charlotte County were honored for their service.The list included Charlotte Sheriff Bill Prummell, Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs, Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis, County Commissioner Ken Doherty, County Commissioner Bill Truex, School Board Chair Wendy Atkinson, School Board Vice Chair, Robert Segur, and Judge Peter Bell.
