PORT CHARLOTTE — Following a report on repairs and improvements at Charlotte County parks and recreational facilities, the county’s Parks and Rec chief said his biggest problem is a lack of employees.
“Staffing continues to be an issue before us,” Community Services Director Tommy Scott said.
At a recent Parks and Recreational Advisory Board meeting, he said the previous week he was down 112 employees, but hopes it will soon be under 100.
“Lifeguards are still our biggest challenge,” he said, adding the county had around 60 two years ago and about 40 now.
Commenting on the difficulty in hiring, Advisory Board member Bill Dryburgh talked about a presentation given to Charlotte County commissioners last week by Sunseeker Resort’s Micah Richins.
Richins, Sunseeker’s chief operating officer, said the resort would provide “a living wage,” health care benefits, a 401K plan plus other perks, such as free Allegiant Air flights.
“How do we compete with that?” Dryburgh asked.
Finding workers has been an ongoing problem throughout the county, both in the public and private sectors.
County officials said one of the problems is the cost of housing and the lack of affordable units, which are barriers to attracting a workforce to the area.
“I worry about my friends in Punta Gorda who own restaurants,” Dryburgh said, noting Sunseeker’s plans for seven on-site restaurants and 20 food and beverage options.
PARKS IMPROVEMENTS
Parks and Natural Resources Director Tina Powell updated the board on the department’s accomplishments.
She said some of the projects completed as part of the 2022 fiscal year capital maintenance plan had to be redone, due to damage from Hurricane Ian.
Shade structures torn apart by the storm will have to be replaced.
The Charlotte Sports Park stadium’s seating has been completed, but the storm damaged or destroyed “at least 90% to 95% of bleachers” at sports fields around the county, Powell said.
They are expected to be put in place in April, she said.
At the soccer fields at the South County Regional Park, outdoor lighting was upgraded with LED lights.
Board member Maria Greenberg said the new lights were a big improvement.
Walkway lighting repairs and an upgrade to LED lighting are in progress at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Charlotte Harbor.
Also completed:
• Allapatachee Park Fishing Pier replacement.
• Hathaway Park ramp gangway repairs.
• Thornton Key dock replacement.
• South Gulf Cove boarding pier.
• Lister Park seawall replacement.
In progress for repairs are:
• Ainger Fishing Pier sidewalk erosion.
• Cedar Point Pier replacement.
• Darst, El Jobean, and Spring Lake Boat Ramp scour protection.
• Harbour Heights Seawall replacement.
Restroom renovations were completed at Katherine Ariens Park, Higgs Park and Bissett Park.
The Franz Ross Park walking path design is in progress, as well as repairs at the Chadwick maintenance yard, Powell told the board.
Court resurfacings have been completed at Franz Ross courts 3 and 4. At Harbour Heights, the pickleball lines have been updated to new standards.
Sports field renovations were completed at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park along with the irrigation pump and ballfield fencing there.
The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center also had its share of repairs and replacements, such as tables, a spotlight and theatrical lights.
Resurfacing of the parking lot at the Carmalita Park football field in Punta Gorda was completed.
Various playgrounds underwent improvements and equipment replacements, and pool and splashpads have also undergone improvements.
For fiscal year 2023, signs in parks will be upgraded, and former pay kiosk areas will be converted to information areas.
