Charlotte County plans to spend $6 million in the newest sales tax revenue on 11 sidewalk and two intersection projects.
Commissioners set aside that amount of money to be used for sidewalks out of the local penny sales tax surcharge, voted in by residents in 2020 for another six years. Public Works Manager Joanne Vernon presented the list to commissioners Tuesday, and received a thumbs up.
County staff came up with the list drawing from three sources: the county’s bicycle-pedestrian master plan, commission discussion and the most frequent citizen requests. Projects were also selected to include all parts of the county including the middle part, south, east and west.
Not on the list are sidewalks that will be built as part of Florida Department of Transportation road projects such as Harborview Drive or developer projects such as Centennial Boulevard. A handful of projects from 2014 sales tax dollars have not begun. Those are Port Charlotte Boulevard from Edgewater to US41 and Kings Highway from Veterans to Sandhill, Also part of the 2014 requests, a traffic light at the Charlotte Sports Park on SR776 will likely be rejected by FDOT, said Vernon, but they might approve a special light for events, as in games. FDOT also is funding design work in fiscal 2025 for turn lanes at that site.
Public Works staff also researched the cost of lighting and landscaping walkways per mile. They reported the estimated cost of $275,000 for a mile of non-decorative lighting, and $1.2 million for a mile of decorative lighting. The cost of sporadic trees that don’t need irrigation, per mile was $57,000.
Commissioners agreed decorative lighting and trees that need regular watering was not a cost-effective way to go.
“I don’t have any appetite for going with decorative lighting,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
Of the projects selected, Vernon advised commissioners that adding sidewalks on existing overpasses, such as on Airport Road or Rampart Boulevard, may not be feasible.
Commissioners raised no objections, and thanked Public Works staff for including all parts of the county.
“It’s a good distribution,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty.
Tiseo thanked staff for including sidewalks in the county’s most urban neighborhood, Parkside, as requested by citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.