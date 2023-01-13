PUNTA GORDA — The Rev. Martin Jr. King Jr. will be honored in Charlotte County on Monday, with a parade and a rally in Punta Gorda, and the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by counties and cities throughout the region.

At the Charlotte County Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch read from the proclamation honoring the assassinated civil rights leader, then announced the parade.


