Local students and others carry the main banner in annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, organized by Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center and the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. This file photo was taken in 2021.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Children watch horses train at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day festival in 2021.
PUNTA GORDA — The Rev. Martin Jr. King Jr. will be honored in Charlotte County on Monday, with a parade and a rally in Punta Gorda, and the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by counties and cities throughout the region.
At the Charlotte County Commission meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch read from the proclamation honoring the assassinated civil rights leader, then announced the parade.
It’s set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and end at the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center.
“The theme this year is ‘the dream is ongoing,’” Deutsch said.
The commissioner recounted the impact and achievements King made during his short life.
King was assassinated at the age of 39 in Memphis, Tennessee.
King advocated the use of non-violent resistance in the tradition of Mahatma Gandhi to overcome oppression and to enhance human dignity, and helped secure the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
He championed for the elimination of legalized racial segregation in the United States, according to the Smithsonian Institution.
President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983. All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.
The Macedonia Human Services Cultural Training Center Inc. is sponsoring the parade and rally Monday.
Staging for Punta Gorda’s annual parade will be near the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., with float participants arriving at 9 a.m. and walkers at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m.
The parade will travel south on Taylor Street to Charlotte Avenue, then turn east on Charlotte. It will then turn south on Mary Street to the New Operation Cooper Street Recreation Center, 650 Mary St., for disbanding.
Following the parade, there will be a rally at the recreation center. A local resident will be recognized with the MLK award. There will be a theme speaker and dignitaries will be recognized.
