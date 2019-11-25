No more Mr. Nice Guy.
Charlotte County just got turned down again by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, which means the county is on the hook again to return $5.4 million to FEMA. This is money that FEMA paid the county for damages following Hurricane Charley in 2004.
Commissioners will decide today whether to file an appeal in federal court against FEMA and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security. That decision is part of the agenda for the 9 a.m. Nov. 26 meeting, 18500 Murdock Circle.
“On March 31, 2017 and April 11, 2017, the County was notified that FEMA was de-obligating funding for nine (9) Project Worksheets (“PWs”) that authorized disaster assistance funding in response to Hurricane Charley (in 2004) totaling approximately $5.4 Million,” the county’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
“On November 13, 2019, FEMA denied the County’s Second Appeal and upheld the de-obligation...”
With the second denial, the county is now entitled to go to federal court, the attorney’s office went on to say.
De-obligation is another term for clawback, which county staff have said is not legal after three years on anything other than fraud.
Disaster relief includes work such as repairing the sheriff’s department building, removal of downed trees on water utility lines and repairs to sewer systems.
In August, the county’s budget director, Gordon Burger, told the Sun that the county has no intention of giving back money it received through proper channels.
Back in August, the county said FEMA was trying to clawback $14.5 million. The county is not commenting on the case now that it is likely going into litigation, said Brian Gleason, public information officer for the county.
Burger and others pointed to 2017 legislation filed by Congress aimed at curbing FEMA’s clawback activities on anything more than three years old. FEMA’s dispute with Charlotte County may pre-date that legislation, however.
Burger earlier described FEMA’s methods, which appear to involve hiring new administrators every few years who re-open previously resolved cases and demand the same paperwork all over again. FEMA’s administration never explains itself, except if forced to in court, Burger said. It is under extreme pressure to collect funds it mis-allocated elsewhere in the country, he said.
FEMA is also trying to clawback up to $1.1 million from DeSoto County for Charley cleanup work that was not covered by regular insurance. DeSoto is trying to work out a deal there.
