Charlotte County is proposing a budget for next fiscal year that is 6.6% less than this year while county-wide property tax revenues should increase by 6.9% — because that is roughly how much property values are expected to go up.
Commissioners will hear the proposed 2020/2021 budget at a workshop set for Tuesday, 2 p.m., 18500 Murdock Circle. At that workshop, the board will also set a tentative millage or property tax rate. The recommended rate is the same as the last eight years or $6.3007 per $1,000 of property value.
The sheriff’s budget request for 2020/2021 is $79.4 million, or 4.9% more than the current year.
The county budget includes anticipated salary increases of 4%, but the county only gives out salary increases by performance, Budget Director Gordon Burger told the Sun.
Anticipated revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $109.1 million, which is almost 4% higher than the 20/21 budget year, according to the numbers to be presented Tuesday. Budgeted expenditures are proposed at $117 million, 3.4% higher than the current year. This would require a transfer from reserves of $7.9 million, 2.4% less than this budget year’s reserve transfer.
Higher revenues are anticipated due to the increase in property value revenue of 6.8%. Almost half of that, or $4.9 million, comes mostly from new construction as a construction boom continues.
While property values are up, people whose homes are declared as their homestead, which means they are full-time residents, will not see an increase in taxes more than the rate of inflation, or 1.9% this year, Burger said. That’s state law, and it transfers the cost to new construction, new home owners, non-homesteaders and commercial property.
Reserve transfers would be higher were it not for $2 million in federal funds to the county for Hurricane Irma and $3.2 million for help with the coronavirus pandemic.
One reason the budget has dropped since last year is that the county’s capital project costs will drop by 14.5%, or from $364 million to $311 million. A lot of sales tax projects were completed in the past year, Burger said. Debt is also declining, including for county purchases such as for land in Murdock Village.
The operating budget would go from $411 million in 2019/2020 to $413 million in 2020/2021.
While commissioners have called for a hiring freeze, full time employee equivalents would go from 1,230 to 1,241. New staff positions include 24 full and part-time jobs with the new aquatics center in north Charlotte, and a water quality coordinator.
This budget does not include the Charlotte County schools.
