A man carries an elderly woman as people continue to leave Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Demands for ways to safety evacuate civilians have surged along with intensifying shelling by Russian forces, who have made significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. Efforts to put in place cease-fires along humanitarian corridors have repeatedly failed amid Russian shelling.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo wants his board to declare Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.
With agreement of his four fellow board members at a special March 15 meeting, the commission would approve a resolution condemning the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, naming Putin as the actor.
At its meeting Tuesday, Tiseo raised the issue.
"I'm so helpless right now, it makes me sick to my stomach, and when I see children killed in the street trying to escape indiscriminate military munitions in residential neighborhoods ... and nobody is doing anything," he said.
Tiseo said he is frustrated elected officials in the United States have not declared Putin a war criminal. If the nation's leaders don't do this, Charlotte County can with a resolution, he said.
"We need to send that to our state and federal and to the president of the United States to tell them little-old-Charlotte County is going to speak up and do what others are not willing to do," Tiseo said.
By Wednesday, the resolution was drafted by the county for a special commission meeting at 9 a.m. March 15, at 18500 Murdock Circle.
The resolution as drafted describes Putin as a "dictator," if not a war criminal, and "condemns the invasion of Ukraine by President Putin and stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their right to freedom, democracy, and the ability to defend themselves against baseless and tyrannical hostility."
Commission Chair Bill Truex agreed Tuesday with Tiseo's request, but Truex recommended focusing the attack on Putin rather than Russians in general, particularly in light of Russian immigrants living in the United States who are opposed to the war.
"I don't know what the Russian soldiers are going through," Truex said.
Commissioner Chris Constance suggested going further and writing a letter demanding the federal government ensure energy independence for the United States.
"I don't want Russian oil to be needed anywhere in the world ... so they get zero dollars, zero rubles flowing," he said.
Tiseo said he believes the resolution should avoid policy debate such as about energy dependence, so as not to appear political.
"It would be an honor to be able to sign that, all five of us," Commissioner Ken Doherty said.
The resolution as drafted also refers to Putin's "directive to increase the readiness of Russia's nuclear weapons, which could lead to a catastrophic nuclear war."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.