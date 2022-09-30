PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County is currently setting up distribution centers for supplies and aid.
Charlotte County Emergency Managment Director Patrick Fuller said Friday the location and number of distribution centers would be announced shortly.
Residents with cell service can opt in to alerts for when the centers are open by texting "CharCoCares" to 888-777.
At the Friday morning news conference, Fuller also announced that evacuation orders were no longer in effect. He continued to urge caution for people driving in Charlotte County or returning to the area.
"Conditions still remain hazardous on many of our roadways," Fuller said.
The American Red Cross has provided a hotline number for people out of the area to ask about the status of Charlotte County residents. The hotline is 1-800 733-2767.
The reunification effort is also being supported by Communities Organizations Active in Disaster; online applications for checking on loved ones in Charlotte County can be filled out at COAD.org.
The Punta Gorda Police Department welcomed a team from Homestead Police Department to the area; the team is providing aid out of the Public Safety Complex on Tamiami Trail.
"We are extremely grateful to Chief Rolle, the Homestead Police Department, and the Florida Police Chief's Association for their immediate and generous response," Chief Pam Davis said in a statement. "Before the storm had even passed I received a call from Homestead letting me know that help would be coming. There support will help the department and community immensely as we continue our post-storm response."
Residents may see Homestead police officers when they call the police department for service or are out in the community while we continue recovery efforts.
The officers will function as Punta Gorda officers during the State of Emergency.
Curbside collection is currently suspended, according to Charlotte County officials.
Service is currently scheduled to begin again on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Mini-transfer facilities and the landfill remain closed and are scheduled to open on the same date.
Residents who need to take insulin are urged to contact their pharmacist if they cannot keep insulin refrigerated.
"The length of time the insulin will last depends on the manufacturer, and their pharmacist should have the requirements for their insulin," a Charlotte County news release on Friday read.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-743-1320.
