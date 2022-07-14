PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County property values increased more this year than they have in more than a decade, jumping 17.6%.
The preliminary county taxable value is $23.7 billion.
That is compared to the final certified value for 2021 — $20.17 billion — an increase of $3.55 billion, according to Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk's preliminary 2022 tax roll report.
The all-time high for the county's taxable value dates back to 2006 at $24.28 billion. From 2005 to 2006, Polk said local property valued leaped 50%.
"After Hurricane Charley (in 2004), 2005-2006, when everything pretty much went bonkers back then, that was the highest taxable value the county has had," Polk said.
He noted it is not an apples-to-apples comparison.
"We can’t really compare the county taxable value now to back then because the current county value now is impacted by the 10% non-homestead cap, the additional $25,000 homestead exemption, and now Charlotte County has an 'up to $50,000' senior exemption to impact that taxable value."
Polk and his office recently released the required July 1 preliminary report. The report was released after the deadline as Polk had requested a 10-day extension from the county.
Polk said he just wanted a few more days to double check the report data, as his office has been dealing with staff shortages.
The city of Punta Gorda preliminary “taxable value” is around $4.117 billion, according to the report.
"This represents an almost $452.3 million, or 12.34%, increase over our final certified value for 2021 which was $3.665 billion," Polk said.
Polk reported the school board “taxable value” as around $28.5 billion, representing a $6.17 billion, or 27.68%, increase over the 2021 final certified value of $22.3 billion.
The total “just” market value for 2022 is $40.86 billion.
"This represents an $11.2 billion, or 37.77%, increase over our final certified 'just’ value for 2021, which was $29.7 billion," Polk said. "This is an all-time high for Charlotte County. The previous high for 'just’ value was in 2006 when it was $33.7 billion."
Between 2007 and 2012, the values dropped about 50%, Polk said, adding that the certified taxable value was reported at $11.8 billion in 2012.
"Then it started creeping back up," Polk said.
"Between 2012 and 2013, we saw about a 2% increase, then 2014, about 5.6%," Polk said. "Then it just kind of kept creeping up. So, in 2016, we saw a 7% increase. In 2017, we saw about an 8.48% increase. In 2018, we saw around a 7.7% increase."
He noted small hikes during the last half-decade.
"And then whammy, this year, we’re up 17.6% year over year. That’s huge," he said.
Polk said new construction, appreciation and increases in vacant lot values have driven the 17% increase.
Vacant lot prices range anywhere from $16,000 to $130,000, according to a search on Zillow.com
"We had about $750 million worth of new construction this year," Polk said. "I had somebody ask me recently, 'Of those vacant lot sales we are seeing, how many of those are going to be end users who are actually going to build on those lots?...It’s hard to say because you do have speculation going on, but you also do have folks that are buying those lots and building on them … especially in the nice areas like Punta Gorda Isles and waterfront lots."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.