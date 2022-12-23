Members of Charlotte County Fire and EMS Haul Team -- special operations technicians Wayne Wynia, Jason Maddams, Maurie Noel, Onelio Baez, and Dylan McKee -- demonstrate the teamwork required to “haul” a firefighter to the top of building for a rescue.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS Special Operations Technical team members Onelio Baez and Jason Maddams, in full gear, demonstrate how they quickly and safely open a locked steel door during a “hands-on” demonstration at the 23rd Annual Santa Firehouse Pancake Breakfast held at the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
Charlotte Fire employees Tommy Tucker, Dan Lisby and Michael Davis man the grill.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance serves pancakes to Collin Kohut, Chloe Kohut and Rebekah Kohut.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo serves breakfast to Chandler Hotchkiss as Bryce Hotchkiss looks on.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Jayden Benjamin, Michael Ehrat and Fawcett Hospital Chief Medical Officer George Ruggiero hold homemade hot chocolate.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tanner Eglinton tells Santa Claus that he was a good boy this year.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Everett Stitz and Marabee Stitz pose with Santa Claus and his elf, Ashley, at the 23rd Annual Santa Firehouse Pancake Breakfast.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Dakota Griffin, Hunter Griffin and Jodie Griffin
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
CCSO SWAT Team officer, Lt. Jason Zackowich, helps Brody Hunt put on SWAT team tactical gear.
PORT CHARLOTTE - Despite overcast and foggy skies, hundreds of families turned out for the 23rd annual Santa Firehouse Pancake Breakfast held at the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, sponsored by HCA Fawcett Hospital.
Besides a pancake, sausage and bacon breakfast, complete with hot chocolate and orange juice, families enjoyed the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus, pick a complimentary toy and observe Charlotte County Fire & EMS firefighters in action with a hands-on demonstration of a rescue from the top of a building.
