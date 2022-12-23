PORT CHARLOTTE - Despite overcast and foggy skies, hundreds of families turned out for the 23rd annual Santa Firehouse Pancake Breakfast held at the Charlotte County Public Safety Building, sponsored by HCA Fawcett Hospital.


Besides a pancake, sausage and bacon breakfast, complete with hot chocolate and orange juice, families enjoyed the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus, pick a complimentary toy and observe Charlotte County Fire & EMS firefighters in action with a hands-on demonstration of a rescue from the top of a building.

