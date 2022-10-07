Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio

Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio speaks in July in Punta Gorda. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools are set to reopen Oct. 24 provided Friday's assessment concludes it is safe to open.

The district gave an update on the schools' status Friday. The next update will be on Monday.


