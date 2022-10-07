PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools are set to reopen Oct. 24 provided Friday's assessment concludes it is safe to open.
The district gave an update on the schools' status Friday. The next update will be on Monday.
Only one school - Liberty Elementary, is still without power.
It noted all schools are sealed; no further water intrusion can occur - although the first rain will confirm this. It said the district is continuing to dry out and dehumidify buildings and remove debris from rooms and grounds. In its statement, it noted inspections for structures and air quality inspections remain underway. It also stated students and staff cannot enter the facilities until inspections occur.
The district is expected to receive a detailed assessment of damage from the disaster restoration company Friday.
"We believe that every school can be used in some way even if we have to close some sections of a school and re-configure areas to accommodate all students," the district wrote in its statement.
"We are doing everything we can reopen school by Oct. 24. If we can get students back before the 24th we will, and we will provide plenty of notice if that is the case," the statement notes.
Athletics’ facilities have not been deemed safe as of Friday.
But the district wants to get students back to their sports.
"We will resume athletics," it said.
To restore the athletic fields, the district is bringing in a machine to magnetize and drag over the fields to ensure no metal debris remains.
Multiple passes will be made on the fields to pick up larger debris.
Gyms are continued to be dried out.
As soon as the "all clear" is received on the athletic facilities, sports will be resumed.
As far as assistance, it noted Marathon Health offers virtual visits by appointment that are available 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 6 a.m.-10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Appointments can be made on the portal.
