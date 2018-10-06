With mail-in ballots in mailboxes this week, Charlotte County School Board members, teachers and homeowners have one focus: the school tax referendum.
Last year, the Charlotte County School Board began devising a way to combat repeatedly low state funding and took note from nearby districts like Sarasota, which has had a similar tax in place since 2002.
The referendum is a proposed 1 mill tax for landowners, which equates to $1 for every $1,000 of property value. This means the owner of a home valued at $80,000, after homestead exemption, would pay about $80 more every year. Currently, the referendum is set to last four years if it passes, meaning it could not appear on a ballot again until November 2022.
According to Vote Yes! for Success, a campaign in favor of the tax, the district will divide the money into four categories: competitive compensation, increased instructional time, STEM and art programs, and special projects/reserve.
“The minimal increase in taxes weighed against all the benefits this will bring to Charlotte County’s schools and students is nothing,” said School Board Chairman Ian Vincent.
The board has estimated the tax will bring in an extra $17 million every year, helping the district keep up with neighboring districts like Sarasota and Lee.
About $7 million will go to boost the pay of teachers and staff, who have some of the lowest salaries and hourly rates in the area.
Sarasota teachers average $42,000, Lee averages $40,000, and DeSoto, $38,500, while Charlotte instructors average $38,233, according to Vote Yes! for Success. Likewise, food service workers average only $9 per hour compared to $9.28, $9.90 and $10.65 in Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee, respectively.
Low pay isn’t just affecting those cashing the checks, either.
“We’re losing good people to Sarasota and even Lee,” said Sue Sifrit, chair of Vote Yes! for Success. Just this year, Charlotte County Public Schools had to fill nearly 100 teacher positions after a mass exodus, many transferring to higher-paying districts.
The second highest amount, $5 million, will be spent on increased instructional time. More time in class, the district hopes, will further add to the quality of students’ education. In Sarasota, students receive an extra half-hour each day. They’ve been an A district since the Florida Department of Education began grading schools in 2004.
Another $3 million will go toward programs designed to not only engage students but prepare them for post-education life, as well. This includes workforce training, tutoring programs, art, music, athletics and much more.
“This is critically important to schools and the community. We educate the local workforce so even if you don’t have family in the school system, it is still going to impact your day-to-day life,” said Sifrit.
The remaining funds, about $2 million, will be put in reserves.
To promote the referendum and open discussion with the community, both the school board and Vote Yes! for Success are holding numerous speaking engagements with the public.
“We are giving presentations to all the school SAC committees and any other community group that will have us,” Sifrit said.
Vote Yes! for Success also has campaign yard signs available for those supporting the new tax.
“From my experience, once people understand the referendum, they agree with it. That’s why it’s important for us to speak to these small civic and community groups,” Vincent said.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio added that he feels good about the upcoming vote: “Everybody has been very supportive so far.”
Currently, the referendum is backed by large local organizations including the Charlotte County, Punta Gorda and Englewood Chambers of Commerce, the Charlotte County League of Women Voters and the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.
The referendum will be listed as the last item on the ballot.
For more information, visit voteyes4success.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.