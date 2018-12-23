The Charlotte County Public Schools graduation rate has reached almost 88 percent for this year, an improvement from last year’s 81 percent.
According to a press release from the district, this rate exceeds all previous years, and the district has exceeded the state’s average graduation rate of 86.1 percent for the first time since 2013-14.
The district has moved up nine spots to 26th in overall state graduation ranks.
“This is not luck in action,” said Superintendent Steve Dionisio. “This is the result of high-intention, sincere effort, and deliberate, skillful execution of goal-setting and vision.”
Several schools showed an increase in percentage points of graduates from last year: Charlotte High School (4.5 percent), Lemon Bay High School (1.6 percent), Port Charlotte High School (4.8 percent), The Academy (9.4 percent) and Charlotte Virtual School (14.4 percent).
Lemon Bay had the highest rate in the district at 95.2 percent, and Charlotte High was second with 94.6. Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School, a charter school associated with Florida Southwestern State College, had a 96.3 percent rate, which is down 2.2 percentage points from last year.
“Our students’ movement towards graduation begins the moment they step foot in one of our schools, whether that be through the elementary, middle or high school’s front doors,” said Cherly LaPorta Edwards, executive director of learning.
“Each and every day, our entire school community is putting things in action to see each and every one of our students walk across the stage at graduation,” she added.
The Academy held its winter graduation ceremony Friday night at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, where about 40 graduates received their diplomas.
