ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Community Services has plans for Myakka Park in Gulf Cove.
Myakka River Park is in the middle of the Gulf Cove subdivision, on the western bank of the Myakka River, across the river from El Jobean. On the landward side, the park land is hemmed in by Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard, which are off Gillot Boulevard. Its address is 13008 Gallagher Blvd., Englewood,
Right now, there's not much there.
County staff, consultants and neighbors spent some time a couple of years ago coming up with some amenities for the park at some well-attended public meetings. Most Gulf Cove residents said they wanted the Myakka Park to remain a quiet, passive place — no paintball bunkers or pickleball courts.
The residents got their wish.
The plans show the park land interlaced with multi-purpose nature trails, simple picnic areas and other minor amenities. The park plan also shows a network of off-road bike trails.
The conceptual drawings suggest the roadways entering the park will be widened like residents recommended. Among the next steps, the master plan indicates Community Services will coordinate with county Public Works staff before the county develops the first phase of the park's development.
The county budgeted $929,000 for design and construction, although there is currently no date for construction to start.
"The design consultant that developed the master plan is in the process of providing an additional services agreement to extend their contract to include construction, administration and other services that were not part of their original agreement," said Brian Gleason, the county's spokesperson.
"The county project manager will be working with the consultants to develop a schedule once we have finalized their agreement," he said.
The 129-acre Myakka Park should not be confused with two much larger parks in the area with similar names: the Myakka River State Park in Sarasota and the nearby Myakka River State Forest.
To learn more about the Myakka River Park master plan, visit Project Status online at charlottecountyfl.gov. (The plan is attached to the online version of this story.)
