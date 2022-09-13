PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners reinforced their stance against phosphate mining company Mosaic on Tuesday.
In January, commissioners unanimously approved a change to zoning bylaws to prohibit phosphate mining and related activities such as phosphate manufacturing within the county lines.
Mosaic has said it has no plans to set up operations in Charlotte County.
The fertilizer company owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
DeSoto County Commissioners denied that request in 2018. However, the company plans to resubmit its request in 2025.
At Tuesday's meeting, the Charlotte County board directed staff to draft a letter supporting the DeSoto County 2018 rezoning denial, as well as creating potential policy that could help influence the DeSoto commission's decision in 2025.
"The last thing I want to do is be a sideline observer with no policy on what’s going on for all the impacts it could have in Charlotte County," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said during Tuesday's meeting.
Charlotte County commissioners have no voting power in DeSoto.
Neither DeSoto nor Mosaic representatives were present at Tuesday's meeting.
Tiseo said he requested the discussion because county taxpayers are investing millions into water quality and related projects.
Mosaic's opponents say mining practices are harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways, specifically the Peace River and its adjoining streams and estuaries, including Charlotte Harbor in Charlotte County.
"We just went through our first budget hearing (Sept. 7) and it contains millions of dollars in water quality and water-based projects," he said. "The taxpayers have invested millions of dollars in water quality in Charlotte County."
A specific total cost and list of those projects was not available.
"The investment we have and what the harbor means for Charlotte County … it means everything," Tiseo said. "It’s our life blood and our livelihood for many. We’re charged with the health, safety, welfare of community and also quality of life in community."
County Administrator Hector Flores told The Daily Sun that county staff will draft the letter.
Flores said another option is to pen the letter after further discussion at a Nov. 15 Charlotte County workshop concerning water quality.
The workshop begins at 9 a.m., at the Charlotte County Administration Center Room 119, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Flores did not comment on any potential policy.
Mosaic has most of its operations up the Peace River in Hardee and Polk counties.
Going back decades, mining-related operations have been plagued with accidents leading to pollution of local habitats and waterways.
Tiseo said he has been researching phosphate mining since before DeSoto's 2018 denial.
He told commissioners Tuesday that he has also met and toured with Mosaic representatives at the company's mines and facilities.
"I’ve come to the conclusion — objectively, not emotionally — that not only are we a stakeholder, we’re probably the biggest stakeholder," Tiseo said.
Tiseo said that Charlotte County would be helpless if Mosaic opened its mining operations in DeSoto and had an accident.
"There’s nothing we can do. There’s no mechanism in place. We have no protocol should there be an accident upstream," he said. "What do we do if the Peace River becomes contaminated? We can’t do anything accept sit by and watch it happen."
