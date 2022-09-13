CSmosaic021820A

Employees work at Mosaic’s Wingate Mine in Manatee County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners reinforced their stance against phosphate mining company Mosaic on Tuesday.

In January, commissioners unanimously approved a change to zoning bylaws to prohibit phosphate mining and related activities such as phosphate manufacturing within the county lines.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments